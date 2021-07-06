Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India; here are the details of the mid-ranger

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has arrived as a mid-range offering with a quad primary camera module on the back, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and a large battery capacity.

As expected, Samsung has just launched its latest F series smartphone called the Galaxy F22 in the Indian market. The handset has arrived as a mid-range offering with a quad primary camera module on the back, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and a large battery capacity. The new Galaxy F series device has been launched in India after the company launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 in the country a few days ago. Prior to the Samsung Galaxy F22, the South Korean tech giant launched the Samsung Galaxy F12 in India in April this year at a budget-friendly price tag of Rs 11,999 for the base model. Let’s have a detailed look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched mid-range smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy F22 flaunts a large 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. The screen also has a 90Hz refresh rate along with a waterdrop notch above the display to house the camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, the device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 out of the box with the OneUI Core 3.1 custom skin on top.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F22 sports a 48MP square-shaped quad rear camera setup placed at the top left corner. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has been fitted with an 8MP camera on the front. Apart from 4G LTE connectivity, the device has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the handset has a beefy 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price and availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy F22’s base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage has been priced competitively in India at Rs 12,499. The handset’s higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs 14,499. The phone is available in the country in Denim Black and Denim Blue hues. The device will go on sale on Flipkart from July 13th.

What are the camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy F22? The Samsung Galaxy F22 sports a 48MP square-shaped quad rear camera setup placed at the top left corner. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F22 in India? The Samsung Galaxy F22’s base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage has been priced competitively in India at Rs 12,499. The handset’s higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs 14,499. What are the display features of the Samsung Galaxy F22? The Samsung Galaxy F22 flaunts a large 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display offering a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. The screen also has a 90Hz refresh rate along with a waterdrop notch above the display to house the camera sensor for selfies and video c

Credits :Samsung

Share your comment ×