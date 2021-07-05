Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch in India tomorrow; Here's what we know so far about the device

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will be arriving with slim bezels on both the sides and top. The device is also confirmed to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery.

Just a few days ago, Samsung introduced its latest A series smartphone called the Galaxy A22 in India. Now, the company is all set to launch a new F series offering called the Samsung Galaxy F22 in the country. The new F series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant will be launched in India tomorrow at 12 PM. Ahead of the launch, both Samsung and its online sales partner Flipkart have revealed the design details as well as the specifications of the Galaxy F22 handset. All the specs point that the device will be arriving as a mid-range offering.

Samsung Galaxy F22 design and display

As per Samsung’s website, the Galaxy F22 will be arriving with slim bezels on both the sides and top. However, the device will be offering a tad thick bezel at the bottom. The smartphone will be featuring a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the single selfie camera. At the rear, the device has a square camera module to house the four sensors at the top-left corner.

Talking about the display, the Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen panel. The handset has a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz to provide smoother gaming as well as scrolling experience on the web pages.

Samsung Galaxy F22 other specifications and features

As per the brand, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be arriving with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The device will also have three other cameras at the rear-camera bump. However, there’s no word regarding their sensors. Lastly, the company has revealed that the next-gen F series offering will be fuelled by a beefy 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F22 expected price in India

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to be available at the starting price of Rs 15,000 in India. We will know more about the same at 12 PM tomorrow at the launch. Talking about the most recently launched Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone, the device is priced at Rs 18,499 and comes with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of native storage. The phone is available to buy on the brand’s website in the country.

