Samsung Galaxy F43 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and Galaxy M52 5G smartphones are expected to be launched in India in August and it has been speculated for a while now. It seems that the Galaxy F42 5G is going to witness the launch sooner than the Galaxy M52. In the latest development, the Galaxy F42 5G has surfaced on the Google Play Console revealing some of the vital information regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Let’s have a closer look at the listing.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Google Play Console listing

According to the Google Play Console listing the Galaxy F42 5G carries a model number (SM-E426B) and the listing has mentioned both Galaxy F42 and Galaxy Wide5 monikers. It has been speculated that the Galaxy F42 is going to be launched in the Indian market and the Galaxy Wide5 will make its way to South Korea.

Furthermore, the listing also suggests that the handset will support an FHD+ resolution display and the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. According to the Google Play Console listing, the smartphone will be backed by 6GB RAM and runs on the Android 11 operating system. The listing also revealed the design of the phone which confirmed that it will feature a waterdrop design for accommodating the selfies camera setup. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the camera specifications of the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone. Going with the rumours the smartphone is also expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Just to recall, the Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is juiced by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

On the camera part, the Galaxy A22 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel camera + 5-megapixel ultrawide angle lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, it houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.