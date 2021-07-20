Samsung Galaxy M01s Android 11 update rolled out with July security upgrade

Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Galaxy M01s entry-level smartphone. The latest update for the handset also brings the One UI Core 3.1 version, apart from the Android security patch for July 2021. The Samsung Galaxy M01s was originally launched in July last year running Android 9 Pie out of the box. The phone was already upgraded to the Android 10 version last year itself. Notably, the Galaxy M01s is one of the most affordable handsets from the brand to receive two Android updates.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Android 11 update rolled out

The latest Android update for the Samsung Galaxy M01s upgrades the firmware version to M017FXXU2CUG1. The update is being rolled out over the air in India in a phased manner, so not all the units will be getting it at the same time. You can wait for the over the air update to arrive or check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Check for updates > and tap Download and Install.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Android 11 update changelog

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s’ Android 11 update brings new lock screen widgets. The new firmware has more Dynamic Lockscreen categories, new image and video call backgrounds, and a new double-tap gesture to lock the display. In addition, the update comes with the latest versions of the brand’s apps including Samsung Gallery, Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, and Samsung Messages. Lastly, the new update is touted to improve the camera performance of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specs and price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is a budget Android smartphone with a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT LCD display. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor, which provides a maximum clock speed of 2GHz and is aided by 3GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board the device is 32GB, which can be further increased by up to 512GB by inserting a microSD card. In terms of security, the handset has a fingerprint sensor on the back, apart from the face unlock functionality.

In the photography department, the Samsung Galaxy M01s is equipped with a 13MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP f/2.4 secondary shooter, autofocus, digital zoom up to 4X, and up to full HD video recording at 30 fps. For selfies, there’s an 8MP camera on the front inside the waterdrop notch above the screen. Lastly, a 4,000mAh battery completes the list of the specs of the 4G smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes in a Grey colour variant. The smartphone is available to buy on Reliance Digital’s website as well as through major brick and mortar stores across the country for approx. Rs 8,999.

Via