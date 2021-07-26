Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 goes on sale in India; here are the details

Last week, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy M series smartphone called the Galaxy M21 2021 in India. The company’s latest handset in the M series arrived as a slightly updated version of last year’s Galaxy M21. A few days after the launch, the South Korean tech giant has started selling the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 in the Indian market. Apart from the company’s website, the Galaxy M21 is also available to buy on Amazon as part of its Prime Day sale that kicked off earlier today.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 pricing and availability details India

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is being offered in India in two RAM and storage variants. The phone’s base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 12,499. The other model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which will set you back by Rs 14,999. As part of the launch offer, Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 500 on HDFC bank cards and a six-month free screen replacement for its Prime users. Samsung’s e-store on the other hand is offering an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchases made via ICICI bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 smartphone has a new design with slim bezels, a textured back panel for smoother grip, and a waterdrop notch above the screen. At the rear, the phone is fitted with a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display, which features a Super AMOLED screen panel and full HD+ resolution. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with OneUI out of the box and will be upgradable to Android 12 in the future.

As for the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 sports an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, which is paired with 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB storage variants. In the camera department, the smartphone is equipped with a new 48MP Samsung GM2 primary camera at the rear. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP shooter for depth-sensing functionalities.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is equipped with a 20-megapixel camera on the front, which is placed inside the Infinity-U notch above the screen. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, VoLTE (voice over LTE), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, the Galaxy M21 2021 offers a massive 6,000mAh battery, which provides support for 15W fast charging. The handset is being offered in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants.