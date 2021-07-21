Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 launched in India; here’s everything you need to know

Earlier this month, Samsung released the Galaxy F22 smartphone in India. Today, the South Korean tech giant has expanded its range of M series devices in the country by launching the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021. The handset has arrived as a slightly upgraded version of last year’s device with the same name. The new Galaxy M21 has a different design than its predecessor. Similar to last year’s Galaxy M21, this year’s model is also a budget smartphone and will not make a hole in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy M21 design and display features

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has slim bezels on top and sides, and there’s a slightly thick bezel at the bottom of the screen. There’s an Infinity-U notch on top of the screen that houses the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the smartphone has a fingerprint sensor towards the top in the middle. The back panel of the device has a textured pattern, so it doesn’t capture any fingerprints. Two of the primary cameras on the back are placed inside a single module, while the third sensor sits alone below it.

Talking about the display, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display. The smartphone utilises a Super AMOLED screen panel and has full HD+ resolution. Software-wise, the new Galaxy A series offering boots Android 11 with One UI on top out of the box. The device is also expected to be upgradable to Android 12, once the new update rolls out.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 processor, storage, camera and other specs

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, just like its predecessor. The handset comes in two RAM and storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is equipped with an upgraded 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary camera on the back. The device also has an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20MP camera on the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 smartphone has 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the handset is fuelled by a beefy 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a starting price tag of Rs 12,499. The smartphone comes in two colour variants including Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. The handset will be available from Amazon starting from July 26th. As part of the launch offers, Amazon will be offering an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made via HDFC bank debit or credit cards.