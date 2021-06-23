Samsung Galaxy M22 receives Bluetooth SIG certification, hinting towards an imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy M22 has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification hinting towards an imminent launch. All you need to know about the upcoming affordable smartphone.

Samsung is gearing up to expand its M series smartphone in India with the launch of the Galaxy M22 smartphone. In the last couple of weeks, we have witnessed a number of leaks and rumours about the phone. The Galaxy M22 has also appeared on several benchmarking and certification websites revealing some vital information. Now in the latest development, the Galaxy M22 has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification hinting towards an imminent launch. Let’s have a closer look at the Bluetooth SIG certification of the Galaxy M22 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Smartphone Bluetooth SIG certification

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the screenshot of the Bluetooth SIG certification claiming that the Galaxy M22 is listed with model number SM-M225FV_DS. The listing also revealed the product name as Galaxy M22. The Bluetooth SIG listing suggests that the upcoming Galaxy smartphone is going to arrive with the Bluetooth 5.0 version. Apart from this, the certification website didn’t mention anything about the specifications of the handset. Considering the Bluetooth SIG listing we can expect that Samsung might be planning to launch the device soon.

Recently the smartphone with the same model number was listed on the FCC certification website revealing some of the specifications. The listing suggests that the handset is said to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with a 25W fast charging support. The Geekbench listing of the phone suggests that the affordable smartphone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, clubbed with 4GB RAM and runs on the Android 11 operating system.

Samsung is yet to reveal anything about the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy M22 smartphone. India is a major market for a company like Samsung and looking at the frequent appearance on certification sites we can expect that the company will soon launch the handset in India. The affordable Galaxy M22 is going to be a good competition for Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Poco and more. However, do note that the official confirmation is yet to come and we recommend you to take this information with a grain of salt.

What is battery capacity of the Galaxy M22? The handset is said to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with a 25W fast charging support. What is the expected hardware of the Galaxy M22? The affordable smartphone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. What is the expected launch date of the Galaxy M22? Samsung is yet to reveal anything about the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy M22 smartphone.

Share your comment ×