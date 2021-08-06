Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch happening soon as the support page goes live

A little over a month ago, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M32 smartphone in the Indian market. The phone arrived as a budget-to-mid range offering with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad primary camera setup on the back, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Now, the South Korean tech giant is all set to launch the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy M32 in the country very soon. The support page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has surfaced on the company’s website in India, which hints towards an imminent launch in the country.

Related read: Samsung Galaxy M32 Smartphone with 6,000mAh battery, 90Hz display launched in India: Prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G’s support page hints towards imminent launch in India

Samsung India’s website has listed the Galaxy M32 5G with the model number SM-M326B/DS, which is the dual-SIM version of the device. Unfortunately, the support page hasn’t revealed any other information regarding the phone including its exact launch date or any specifications of the handset.

Notably, prior to the support page listing, the Galaxy M32 5G was spotted in the database of Geekbench, India’s BIS certification, as well as passing through the Wi-Fi Alliance. All these certifications and support page listing suggest the brand is planning to launch the device in India very soon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G’s specs and features leaked so far

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is rumoured to come with a similar set of specs as the Galaxy A32 5G, as the Galaxy M32 is very close to the Galaxy A32 in terms of features. The earlier leaks have indicated that the Galaxy M32 5G will be arriving with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, just like the Galaxy A32 5G. As per Geekbench, the handset will be offering 6GB of RAM, but there could be other RAM variants on the offer as well.

As for the other features, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be booting Android 11-based One UI from the brand out of the box. We can also expect to receive the Android 12 update after it launches publically. The handset is said to offer a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, which could offer a higher 90Hz screen refresh rate. At the rear, the Galaxy M32 5G is expected to offer a 48MP quad primary camera module. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support is rumoured to keep it running.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be priced below the Galaxy M42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is expected to be offered below the Galaxy M42 5G in the country. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is available in the country in two RAM and storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The former is being offered for Rs 20,999, while the latter will set you back by Rs 22,999. The phone comes in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colour models in the country.