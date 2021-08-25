Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India; here are the details of the mid-range 5G offering

Samsung has introduced its latest Galaxy M series device called the Galaxy M32 5G in the Indian market. The device has arrived as a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The South Korean tech giant has launched the Galaxy M32 5G soon after the Galaxy M42 5G, which was released in the country in April. The Galaxy M32 5G has support for 12 5G bands in the country, up to 8GB of RAM, a primary quad-camera module on the back, and a beefy battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an Infinity-V notch above it and a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the device has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, which is based on the 7nm fabrication process. The chipset is aided by the Mali-G57 MC3 graphics processing unit. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants including 6GB and 8GB. The device has 128GB of storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with the OneUI 3.1 on top.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a 48MP primary shooter on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an aperture f/2.2, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the device is packed with a 13MP snapper featuring an f/2.2 aperture, which is located inside the Infinity-V notch above the screen of the device.

For security, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the right side below the power button. There’s also support for the face unlock functionality onboard the device. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support keeps the whole show running.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G’s variant with 6GB of RAM has been priced at Rs 20,999. The company hasn’t yet revealed the price of the phone’s 8GB RAM model at the moment. The device is being offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour variants. The smartphone will be going on sale via Amazon from September 2nd. As part of the launch offer, the Galaxy M32 5G will be available with an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for purchases made via ICICI bank cards.