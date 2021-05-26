Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch could be happening soon

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be arriving as the successor to last year’s Galaxy M31s

The South Korean tech giant Samsung seems to be planning to expand its range of Galaxy M series smartphones in India very soon. The next handset in the series from the brand is expected to be the Galaxy M32. The official support page for the device has just appeared on Samsung’s website, which suggests an imminent launch of the handset in the country. The support page hasn’t revealed much about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 at the moment. Apart from this, the same phone was recently also spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards. The device will arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which was launched in August last year.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the support page on Samsung’s website for the Galaxy M32 carries the model number SM-M325F/DS. The “DS” here stands for the dual-SIM support of the smartphone. As per the earlier reports, the phone could come with a 6.4-inch display and boot Android 11 out of the box. Under the hood, the Galaxy M32 is said to pack the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which will be aided by at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Some reports indicate that the phone could be packing in a massive 6,000mAh battery under the hood.

No other details about the Samsung Galaxy M32 are available at the moment, but since its support page is live, we can expect it to be officially launched in India in the near future.

As for the predecessor of the Samsung Galaxy M32, the Galaxy M31s is available in India for Rs 18,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is being offered in two colour variants including Mirage Black and Mirage Blue. As for the specs, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which has a punch-hole in the top-middle corner of the screen to house the selfie camera. The other highlights include an octa-core Exynos processor, a 64MP primary camera on the back, an impressive 32MP selfie snapper, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

