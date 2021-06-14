Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21st, key specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be a mid-range offering with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, and a quad-camera setup at the rear.

Several reports in the past few weeks have been suggesting that Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone called the Galaxy M32 in India. Now, putting an end to all rumours, Amazon India has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be launched in India on June 21st. The phone will be introduced at 12 pm IST on the day, and is expected to go on sale soon after. The landing page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon India has also revealed the key specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 design and display

As seen in the official image above, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be arriving with a quad primary camera setup on the back. The phone will be offering a textured back panel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will be having a U-shaped notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. While there will be slim bezels on the sides and top of the screen, there will be a tad-thick bezel on the bottom.

Talking about the display, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be offering a large 6.4-inch Infinity-U screen. The phone will be offering a full HD+ Super AMOLED screen panel, which will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device will be able to switch between 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate depending on the content you will be viewing.

Samsung Galaxy M32 camera and battery features

Apart from the aforementioned specs, the Samsung Galaxy M32’s landing page on Amazon has also revealed the camera features and battery capacity. The phone will be featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. The other sensors are not revealed, but we can expect the handset to offer a wide-angle lens, a monochrome sensor, and a depth-sensing camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone will be fitted with a 20-megapixel shooter on the front.

As for the battery capacity, Amazon has revealed that the Galaxy M32 will be offering a beefy 6,000mAh battery, which should be good for two days of regular usage. The other specs of the device haven’t been revealed, but rumours suggest that the handset will offer either the Helio G80 or G85 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

If the reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be coming in two RAM and storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The former is said to cost Rs 15,000, while the latter is said to be priced around Rs 20,000. We will have more details in a matter of a week, so stay tuned for regular updates.

