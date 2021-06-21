Samsung Galaxy M32 Smartphone with 6,000mAh battery, 90Hz display launched in India: Prices and specifications

Samsung has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M32 smartphone which is the successor of the Galaxy M31. All you need to know.

Samsung the South Korean tech giant is known for offering a wide range of smartphones in all the price segments be it budget, mid-range, or top-end. Today the company has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M32 smartphone which is the successor of the Galaxy M31. The handset comes with highlighted features like a 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek SoC, quad-camera setup, and more among others. The mid-range segment smartphone also offers a massive 6,000mAh battery which makes sure that the daily usage goes seamlessly without worrying about the charger. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M32.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity-U FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2009 pixels. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate which is said to deliver a seamless experience to smartphone gamers especially the ones who are into battleground gaming. Under the hood, the handset draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M32 ships with a massive 6,000mAh battery and runs on the Android 11 operating system with OneUI on top of it.

As far as cameras are concerned, the newly launched smartphone offers a square-shaped quad-camera setup placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera bump consists of a 48MP primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and dual 5MP depth and macro sensors along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 20MP camera sensor underneath the waterdrop notch design for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M32's price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be up for sale in India at Rs 16,999. The smartphone will be available for sale in black and blue colour shades via online stores like Amazon India and the official Samsung website. You can also grab the device from authorized offline stores. The handset will be up for grabs starting from June 28th at 12PM IST. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1,250 on ICICI bank debit credit card transaction.

Samsung Galaxy M32 processor specification? The handset draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India? Samsung Galaxy M32's price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung Galaxy M32 camera specifications? The camera bump consists of a 48MP primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and dual 5MP depth and macro sensors.

Share your comment ×