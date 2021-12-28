Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Appeared on Geeknbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC and 6GB RAM; Read More

We are in the final week of 2021, and smartphone manufacturers are preparing to release new gadgets in 2022. In January 2022, major brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and others will unveil their new smartphones. Samsung is also preparing to debut the Galaxy S22 series, which will be its flagship.

In February, the Galaxy S22 series is expected to become official. Before that, Samsung is anticipated to release a few more devices in January, including the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung is apparently preparing to release the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone. On the Safety Korea certification website, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was just uncovered, verifying its massive 6,000mAh battery. Now, the same has been discovered on the Geekbench database website. The Galaxy M33 5G is the successor to the Galaxy M32 5G, which was released in India in August.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Geekbench Listing

The product number SM-M336BU for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been discovered on Geekbench. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 5G processor, which will be combined with 6GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing. In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will come pre-installed with Android 12 and Samsung's proprietary OneUI shell.

SafetyKorea has already approved the Galaxy M33's battery, revealing that it'll be a 6,000 mAh unit with the model number EB-BM336ABN. The Galaxy M32 has a 6,000 mAh battery as well, thus its replacement gains nothing in this department. On the other hand, it's not losing any capacity.

According to a prior rumour, the Samsung smartphone's battery capacity is 5,830 mAh, although it will be sold as 6,000 mAh. A 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch is expected on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It's also expected that the phone would have an IP67 rating. Instead of a punch-hole cutout, the Galaxy M33 5G is expected to have a water-drop notch upfront. The handset is said to have a 64MP quad-rear camera system for imaging. The 3.5mm headphone jack, on the other hand, is alleged to be absent.

The phone is expected to be released in January 2022, however, the specific date has yet to be determined.

