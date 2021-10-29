Samsung Galaxy M52 5G received a price slash of Rs 5,000 for the festive season

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has recently launched its Galaxy M52 5G in India as a successor of the M51. The handset comes with an array of features like punch-hole camera cutout design, triple rear camera setup, massive battery, 5G connectivity, and a lot more among the others. As we all know Diwali is around the corner and keep that in consideration the company is offering a huge discount on smartphones. Let’s have a closer look at the discounted price of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Diwali discount

The Galaxy M52 5G was launched in India at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and the 8GB RAM variant will be available for sale at Rs 31,999. Now, the company is offering a price cut of Rs 5,000 ahead of Diwali. Post discount the new prices for the Galaxy M52 5G is Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs 26,999. Do note that the offer is applicable from October 28th and ends on October 31st. Also, remember that the new discounted prices are applicable for offline stores only.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

Just to recall, the Galaxy M52 5G rocks a 6.7 inch 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display, with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Super AMOLED Plus screen should provide a rich and crisp viewing experience with the added smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes in a new slim profile, with Samsung claiming the thickness to be only 7.4mm.

Powering the Galaxy M52 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (6nm) SoC which is an undertone version of the Snapdragon 780(5nm). It is more efficient and powerful than the previous generation Snapdragon 730G(8nm). The phone will run on Samsung’s One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11 out of the box.

It has a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64MP+12MP+5MP camera sensor. The main sensor is a 64MP shooter, with an additional 12MP ultrawide and 5MP for macro capabilities along with an LED flash. Upfront the smartphone houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.