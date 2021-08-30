Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with Snapdragon 778G spotted on Geekbench listing

Samsung seems to be gearing up to expand its Galaxy M-series in India with the launch of its upcoming Galaxy M52 5G. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the handset in the past few weeks. The handset was listed on the Geekbench website with 6GB RAM back in June. A couple of weeks back the Galaxy M52 5G was also spotted on the BIS certification website revealing the existence of the phone and hinting towards an imminent launch. Now in the latest development, the M52 5G has once again been listed on the Geekbench listing revealing the specifications of the upcoming handset. Let’s take a closer look at the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy M52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Geekbench listing

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M52 5G is spotted carrying model number SM-M526B. The benchmark site suggests that the handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device is listed with 8GB RAM and runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has managed to score 775 points in the single-core test and 2877 in the multi-core test. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the specifications of the Galaxy M52 5G.

Going with the previous leaks, the Galaxy M52 5G is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and the panels are said to be protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Reports suggest that the smartphone might be launched in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

On the camera part, the Galaxy M54 5G is expected to launch with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary camera setup accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the smartphone is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera sensor underneath a punch-hole camera cutout design for selfies and video calls.

So far Samsung is yet to reveal anything officially about the upcoming Galaxy M52 5G. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.