Samsung Galaxy MWC event set for June 28th, here's what's to expect

Samsung will be holding its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event virtually this year on June 28th. At the event, the company will be showcasing the future of its smartwatches.

Samsung has announced that it will be hosting its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event virtually this year on June 28th. The South Korean tech giant will be live streaming the MWC 2021 upcoming event on YouTube, so everyone across the globe can attend it. As per the press release shared by the brand it will be talking about “ever-expanding Galaxy device ecosystem” during the MWC 2021 virtual event. Notably, Samsung’s big product launch events are usually dubbed “Unpacked”, so the brand will unlikely launch a major device at the MWC 2021 event.

What to expect at Samsung’s MWC 2021 event?

As per a blog post on Samsung newsroom website, the brand will be showcasing how its Galaxy ecosystem of connected products benefits its users. Apart from this, the company will be showcasing its vision for the future of smartwatches at the MWC 2021 event. Notably, Google recently announced that it is collaborating with Samsung for the future of the Wear OS platform. So at the upcoming event, we can expect the brand to showcase what the future of smartwatches look like after a merger of Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen OS.

“Samsung will also be unveiling its vision for the future of smartwatches at the event with new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences. Furthermore, understanding how device security has never been more important than it is nowadays, the company will be sharing its latest security enhancements and innovations designed to give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world”, mentions the brand’s blog post.

The teaser event for the Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 event has silhouettes of a smartphone, a smartwatch, and a tablet, apart from the brand’s Knox security solution. So there’s a slight possibility that the South Korean tech giant will be teasing its upcoming products in these categories at the MWC 2021 event on June 28th.

Samsung event scheduled in August

Apart from the upcoming MWC 2021 event, Samsung will also be holding an Unpacked event in early August. At the event, the company is expected to introduce its latest foldable smartphones called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Apart from these smartphones, the brand could also launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds at the same event. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as we hear anything, so stay tuned to PINKVILLA for regular updates.

