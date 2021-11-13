Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Design and Features Revealed in Leaked Official Marketing Material

Samsung is getting ready to release new Galaxy S series smartphones. With the anticipated release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S22, Samsung appears to be preparing a busy first quarter in 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been making headlines for quite some time. Its Exynos-powered model was recently leaked online, and it was scheduled to hit store shelves in early 2022. Now, an exclusive revelation from Coinbrs has revealed the official renders and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Alleged Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Depending on the market, the Samsung S21 FE 5G is projected to include two processors. Similar to the S20 FE, which came with both Exynos and Snapdragon processors. The Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor is expected to be the powerhouse of Samsung's upcoming smartphone. The Exynos 2100 includes a Mali G78 GPU, whereas the Snapdragon 888 has an Adreno 660 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a design that is very comparable to the Galaxy S21. The same rear camera hump that reaches the device's edge has been preserved by Samsung. Also, the flash is placed at the right of the camera module.

The Galaxy S21 FE will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the CoinBRS leak. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to have a triple rear camera system with a 64 MP main sensor, an ultrawide sensor, and a depth sensor. A 32MP selfie camera is believed to be embedded in a punch-hole form at the top centre of the smartphone, according to design renders. A 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities, 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C connection for charging are among the other rumoured specifications.

The specific price details for the upcoming Samsung device are still unknown. However, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in White, Cream, Lavender, and Black colour options.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4th, according to CoinBRS. Another recent rumour suggested that the Galaxy S22 might be unveiled in early February. Both rumours could be true, but that would mean Samsung will reveal the two phones separately.

