Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched with triple rear camera; Specifications and price

The much awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been launched finally by the Korean tech giant. This handset was a part of the rumour mill for the past few months and now it has been unveiled as a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE and a tweaked variant of the Flagship Galaxy S21. The all new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sports a 120 Hz screen refresh rate AMOLED display and triple camera setup at the back. This handset is claimed to offer better night mode and it comes with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. It features the same elevated rear camera setup that is there in the Samsung Galaxy S21. Let’s take a look at the specifications, price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Specifications

Samsung’s much anticipated Galaxy S21 FE 5G runs on One UI 4 based on Android 12 and sports a 6.4 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset depending on the market. The processor is said to be paired with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the all new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset houses an elevated triple rear camera unit that features a 12 megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens accompanied by a 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens. The company has provided a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 lens.

For connectivity, this handset includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB type-C port. The device includes sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyro, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G carries a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with 25 W wired charging support and 15 W wireless charging support. The handset also includes Wireless PowerShare features that can charge other devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price and availability

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at GBP 699 which is roughly Rs 70,200 in Indian currency for the 128 GB internal storage capacity variant while the 256 GB internal storage capacity variant will cost you EUR 749 which is roughly Rs 75,200 in Indian currency. The handset will be available in Lavender, Graphite, White and Olive colour options at different parts of the world from 11th January. The company is yet to announce the India launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset; however, some reports suggest that the handset will launch in India alongside the Global launch.

