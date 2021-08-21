Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked via 3D renders; colour variants revealed

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. The handset will be arriving as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which was launched last year. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s alleged specifications and features were leaked a few weeks ago. Now, the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has leaked the 3D renders of the device, which have revealed the design of the smartphone from all angles. In addition, the tipster has also revealed the colour variants of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked via 3D renders

As you can see in the 3D renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be arriving with a design similar to the other Galaxy S21 series models. The smartphone will be offering a large protruding camera module at the rear, which is morphed into the handset’s side frame. The noticeable difference with the earlier Galaxy S21 series variants is that the smartphone’s back cover and camera bump have the same colour. Just like the earlier Galaxy S21 models, the Galaxy S21 FE will also be offering an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, the 3D renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offering three cameras on the back, which will be aided by a single LED flash unit. The bottom of the smartphone will have a USB Type-C port, apart from the speaker grille. Both the top and bottom of the device will have microphones. As for the colour options, the tipster suggests that the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and features leaked so far

According to the earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offering a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. Memory-wise, the phone will offer up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

For photography needs, the Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly have a 32MP primary camera on the back, which will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter and an 8MP telephoto lens. Software-wise, the handset will boot Android 11 out of the box with the latest One UI version. Lastly, the rumour mill indicates that the Galaxy S21 FE will be packing a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

