Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing and Variant Details Leaked, Smartphone Seen on Samsung’s Official Website

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been making waves in the rumour mills in recent weeks, and speculation regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has become louder. Every rumour confirms our beliefs that the phone would be released soon. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in the first week of January 2022. The official listing for the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone was spotted on Samsung Ireland's website according to a recent leak. Tipster Snoopy discovered the official listing for the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Leaked

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in Ireland in two variants: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, according to the official listing, they both are priced at €769 and €839 respectively in the market. Olive and White are two colours available for the S21 FE. According to reports, the smartphone will be available in two additional colours: Graphite and Lavender.

According to a recent rumour from Winfuture.de, the Galaxy S21 FE with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage would cost €749 in Germany, with the 8GB/256GB model costing €819. The base model is expected to cost £776 in the United Kingdom.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged Specifications

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a built-in fingerprint reader. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and an Exynos variant is unlikely. The smartphone is most likely to come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The 32MP selfie camera will be housed in a centred hole-punch cutout, while the back camera system will have a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

A 4,500mAh battery powers the gadget and allows for 25W rapid charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It is also expected to come with an IP68 rating to make the phone water and dust resistant rating. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection is also expected to be included in the Samsung smartphone, which is an advance from the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection found in the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be unveiled at the CES 2022 event in early January, according to most rumours.

