Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications and price leaked; Read more

The Korean smartphone maker is going to launch another member of its flagship smartphone series very soon as the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE were leaked and the device can be expected to launch globally early next year during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022. The handset was spotted with some images which shows that the device will come in four colour options. The design of the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be similar to the original Galaxy S21 smartphone that was launched as a flagship model some time back.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected specifications

According to the reports, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will feature a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset for the Indian market and an Exynos 2100 chipset for the European market. The chipset in this handset will be paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will have a triple rear camera unit that features a 64 megapixel primary sensor accompanied with ultra-wide and depth sensor. The company has offered a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front for high quality selfies and video calls. The handset may get a battery of 4,500 maH that supports 15 W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected price

According to a listing on LambdaTek which was spotted by MySmartPrice suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at EUR 920 which is roughly Rs 77,700 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant while the variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you EUR 985 which is roughly Rs 83,000.

The Galaxy S21 FE is said to come in Cream, Black, White and Lavender colour options and the device may have a punch-hole display.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.