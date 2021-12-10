Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Expected to Feature Exynos or Snapdragon SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, also known as the Fan Edition, has been the topic of numerous leaks and rumours in recent months. The smartphone is expected to be released next month, and its entire specifications have been leaked online ahead of time. However, while the rumour mill gets going once new devices surface on certification websites, it's rare that the brand itself mistakenly reveals the gadget, even if it's only for a few seconds. In a new report by Sammobile, the Galaxy S21 FE's full specifications have been revealed. Snoopy Tech, a tipster, has also revealed new renders of the smartphone.

Alleged Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be extremely similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. According to reports, the only differences between the two smartphones will be the processors and display protection. According to the rumour, the Galaxy S21 FE would be powered by either a Snapdragon 888 or an Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the country. These processors, as well as other details, were stated in previous rumours.

Image Source: @_snoopytech_

A 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom is expected to make up the Galaxy S21 FE's rear camera configuration. A 4,500mAh battery will be included in the smartphone. It will have 25W rapid charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities. Lastly, it is expected to come with an IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant chassis.

The rest of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's features are expected to be similar to those of the Galaxy S20 FE. According to the rumours, the forthcoming Samsung device will include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. It is also expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It'll have a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging, according to reports. The Samsung smartphone is also believed to include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is an upgrade from the Galaxy S20 FE's Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Image Source: @_snoopytech_

Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Since the Galaxy S22 series is projected to start at $799, SamMobile believes Samsung will debut the Galaxy S21 FE at around $699 (approximately Rs. 53,000). According to official renders recently seen online, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in four colour variants.

