Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Google Play Console; launch expected soon

Since the launch of the Galaxy S21 series rumours mills is constantly surfacing on the web regarding the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE. However, there is no concrete evidence about the arrival of the handset. We have witnessed various reports claiming that the handset will be launched in the flagship mid-range segment. In the latest development, the Galaxy S21 FE has appeared on the Google Play Console revealing some of the vital information about the phone. The latest listing is hinting towards an imminent launch, let’s have a closer look at the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Google Play Console



The Galaxy S21 FE has been listed on the Google Play Console database suggesting that the handset will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ flagship-grade chipset. The processor is said to be clubbed by an Adreno 660 GPU for graphic performance. Besides, the listing also reveals that the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be backed by 6GB RAM, but there must be another RAM option at the launch.

The Google Play Console listing does reveal that the smartphone will run on Android 11 OS on top of OneUI 3.1 out of the box. Furthermore, the listing also suggests that the handset will feature a 1080 x 2009 pixels resolution FHD+ display.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected specification





Going with the previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also arrive with a punch-hole camera cutout design for making room for the front camera sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a primary sensor accompanied by the depth and wide-angle lens. Upfront, it will house a 10MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is tipped to be fuelled by a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and all this information is based on rumours, so take it with a pinch of salt.