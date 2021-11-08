Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked renders confirmed S Pen slot and quad cameras

At the start of this year, Samsung launched its most awaited flagship smartphone series called the Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean tech giant introduced the phones with an S Pen support. This was the second phone series from the brand to offer support for a Stylus because the Note series was already there. At the time of launch, rumours surfaced on the web claiming that the company is shutting down the Galaxy Note series and will replace it with foldable smartphone series.

However, the company is yet to reveal anything so far about the reason behind not launching a Note device. The Galaxy S21 series phones were not launched with a dedicated S Pen slot, but it seems that the design is going to be changed for next year's Galaxy S22 smartphones. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked images

According to a report from Front Page Tech, the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone is spotted on leaked renders. The first look of the smartphone has been revealed in the leaked renders. The images suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone is going to arrive with a dedicated S Pen slot that will accommodate the stylus similar to the Note series.

Furthermore, the leak suggests that the flagship handset is going to arrive with a quad rear camera setup with the combination of a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel 3X telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel 10X telephoto lens along with an LED flash. At the front, the Galaxy S22 features a centre drilled punch-hole cutout design for the selfie camera sensor.

However, the addition of a dedicated slot for the stylus might increase the thickness of the phone but the happy news for buyers will be that the phone will come bundled with the S Pen. Users don’t have to spend extra for the S Pen. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming Galaxy S22 flagship phones and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

Source

