Samsung Galaxy S22 series model number surfaced online

Samsung launched the flagship Galaxy S21 series in the global market which included the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now all the eyes are up for the next-generation flagship dubbed as the Galaxy S22 series. The smartphone series has already started appearing on leaks and rumours. In the latest development, a fresh leak has surfaced on the web revealing the model numbers of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series leak

Sam Mobiles in a report suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphone will be launched as the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Devices are expected to arrive with model numbers SM-S901x, SM-906x, and SM-S908x respectively. Just to recall, the previous generation Galaxy S21 series carried SM-G991x, SM-G996x, and SM-G998x model numbers for all three models. Back in 2014, South Korean tech giant started using the SM-G900x model number series for its Galaxy S5 models. However, it seems that the company has decided to use S instead of G in the upcoming phone model numbers.

Going with the previous reports, the Galaxy S22 is tipped to arrive with a 6.06-inch or 6.1-inch display. The Galaxy S22+ model is said to feature a 6.55-inch or 6.66-inch screen, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra might launch with a 6.8-inch or 6.81-inch screen. Similar to the predecessor, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ is expected to flaunt a plastic rear back and the ultra variant will have a glass back.

It has been reported that the company is planning to reintroduce the vapour chamber cooling feature for the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to launch with a 200-megapixel Penta-lens camera system with Olympus branding. Speculations suggest that the triple camera module of the Galaxy S22 phone will also include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens along with an LED flash.

The smartphone series is expected to launch in January 2022 and the company is yet to reveal anything about the phone so far. It’s recommended to take this information and wait for the official launch.