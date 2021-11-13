Samsung Galaxy S22 to come with Snapdragon 898 chipset in India; Read more

Qualcomm is going to release the Snapdragon 898 chipset on 30th November. This new chipset is said to be the most powerful amongst all the chipsets that Qualcomm has made till date. As per the rumours say, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is going to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset for the Indian market. The European smartphone market is going to get the Exynos chipset with Samsung’s upcoming flagship device. The new generation of the Exynos chipset is going to come with the AMD GPU and if the rumours turn out to be true, then we can see it inside the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S devices have always come with the Exynos chipset; however, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset instead of the Exynos and received good response. A rumour suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will carry an Exynos 2100 chipset under the hood instead of the Snapdragon 888 chipset. We can assume that Samsung is really looking forward to introducing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset with its Galaxy S22 flagship device.

There is another rumour suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will replace the Galaxy Note series smartphones and will include a silo for the S-Pen. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the S-Pen support marked the end of the Galaxy Note series as Samsung is refining its premium smartphone lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Specifications

Just to recall, Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset carries an octa-core Exynos 2100 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S21 smartphone has a triple camera unit on the rear that features a 64 megapixel primary sensor, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide and a 12 megapixel wide lens. For connectivity, the device has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 connection, GPS/A-GPS and USB type-C port.

The handset packs a battery of 4,000 maH with 25 W quick charging support.

