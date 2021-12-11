Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra spotted on Geekbench; Specifications revealed

image: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone next year in the first quarter. Some rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be launched on 8th February next year; however, the company hasn’t said anything about it yet. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been spotted on the Geekbench website and the specifications have leaked online. Let's take a look at the hardware specifications of the upcoming Flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones are going to be the next flagship devices from the Korean tech giant. We have heard rumours about the device launching on 8th february next year and the Ultra variant of the lineup was spotted on Geekbench 4 and Geekbench 5 websites as well.

According to the Geekbench 4 listing, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been allotted AM-S908N as the model number for the Asian market while another variant of this lineup was spotted on Geekbench 5 website with SM-908U as model number.

The Geekbench 4 listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could pack a 10 GB RAM; however, this device could have different variants with 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM in the global markets. As per the listing, this handset will run on One UI 4.0 and Android 12. The device is said to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that was launched on 30th November.

This upcoming flagship smartphone is said to arrive with the S Pen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to house a quad camera unit at the back with a primary camera sensor of 108 megapixel accompanied by a 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10 megapixel 3X telephoto lens and a 10 megapixel 10X telephoto camera lens for optical zoom. We will get more details about the all new Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone as the launch date comes closer.

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on 8th february; however, the company hasn’t confirmed it yet, so we shall wait for an official announcement.

Source: 91Mobiles