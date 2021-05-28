Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablets launched

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is for budget-conscious consumers, while the Tab S7 FE 5G is for professional users, thanks to the S Pen support.

Samsung has launched two new Android tablets called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. As its name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a more affordable version of the last year’s Galaxy Tab A7, while the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is a toned-down model of the Galaxy Tab S7+. Both the new Samsung tablets are based on Android 11 and are powered by octa-core processors. While the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an affordable small-size tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is a productivity-centric offering as it comes bundled with the brand’s S Pen.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, the budget Android slate features metal housing and slim bezels around the screen. The tablet offers an 8.7-inch TFT display bearing a resolution of 1,340 x 800 pixels. Under the hood, the slate has an octa-core MediaTek MT8768T processor. The device is being offered in two RAM and storage variants – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB, which can also accept microSD cards up to 1TB in size for further memory expansion. The other specs include an 8MP autofocus rear snapper, a 2MP selfie camera, 4G LTE connectivity (optional), and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Coming to the more premium of the new Samsung slate, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is equipped with a large 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT display. Notably, the device supports the Book Cover Keyboard accessory and Samsung DeX functionality, which allows you to use it as a full-fledged laptop. Users can draw doodles or take notes on the tablet's large display, thanks to the bundled S Pen. Notably, the S Pen is optimised to work smoothly with the Clip Studio Paint and Canva apps.

As for other features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G boasts the octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor. The device can be purchased in 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB RAM and storage variants. The 5G-enabled tablet sports dual stereo speakers, which are powered by AKG and Dolby Atmos. The slate has an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front. Lastly, a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support completes the list of the specs.

Moving on to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s price starts at €170 (~Rs 15,000), while the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will go on sale starting at €650 (~Rs 57,300). Both will go on sale initially in the European markets starting next month. There’s no word regarding when the brand is planning to launch them in India at the moment.

What are Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications? Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE's specifications include 12.4-inch screen, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 10,090mAh battery. Does Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen? Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 FE Android tablet comes bundled with a free S Pen. What are Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's main features? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget tablet with an 8.7-inch screen, an octa-core processor, and 4G LTE connectivity. What is Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's Android version? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite boots Android 11 out of the box.

Credits :Samsung

