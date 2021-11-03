Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Appears on Geekbench Listing, To Come with an Unisoc T618 Processor

Samsung is preparing to release a new tablet in the market. The South Korean tech giant may unveil the Galaxy Tab A8 series very soon. Samsung has yet to announce the official launch date for its new mid-range tablet. The rumours mills have been running since design renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 came online approximately two months ago, claiming that this successor to the Galaxy Tab A7 would be a few notches above in terms of performance as well as looks. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A8 tab is spotted on the Geekbench listing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 carries the model number SM-X200, according to Geekbench. The Samsung tab is powered by a Unisoc processor. It will be powered by a Unisoc T618 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with a 2GHz clock speed. The tablet will have a minimum of 3GB of RAM and the company is also expected to release a 4GB RAM model of the tab. The tablet also scored 1704 and 5256 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is expected to have a 10.5-inch TFT WUXGA screen with 1920x1200 resolution, an 8-megapixel main back camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It's reported to have a 7,040mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities, and Samsung is expected to include a quad-speaker configuration with Dolby Atmos.

With the clean slab-type shape from the Galaxy Tab A7, the latest tablet seems like a chip off the old block in terms of design. The dimensions are 246.7 mm x 161.8 mm x 6.9 mm (9.7 inches x 6.4 inches x 0.27 inches), which is almost identical to the 2020 model.

Depending on the region, Samsung is expected to release the tablet with storage capacities of 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. There will be a single 8MP camera sensor on the rear with no LED flash. A 5MP sensor will be housed in the front camera. A 7,040 mAh battery is also expected from Samsung. It will almost certainly allow rapid charging as well. The tablet will be available in three different colours: silver, gold, and grey.

