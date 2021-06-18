Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite launched in India: Price and specifications

Samsung has added two new tablets called the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite to its portfolio. All you need to know.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is known for its wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, accessories, and more among others. Now the company has added two new tablets called the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite to its portfolio starting today. The highlighted features of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are a Snapdragon processor, 12-inch display, massive 10,000mAh battery, and a lot more among the others. The tablets will be up for grabs for Indian consumers on June 23rd, 2021. Here are the insights into the newly launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite Features

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE flaunts a 12.4-inch 60Hz LCD with a resolution of 2560 x 1600pixels along with S Pen support. Underneath, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. If that’s not enough then you can also expand the storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. As far as cameras are concerned the newly launched tablet comes with an 8MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is juiced by a massive 10,090mAh battery with a 15W fast charger included in the box. It seems like the in-box charger might take ages to fuel up the device, it's recommended to go for a fast charger which might juice up the device faster than the 15W charger.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch display. Under the hood, the affordable tablet is powered by the octa-core chipset clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with room to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The Tab A7 Lite packs a massive 5100mAh battery.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite Price and Availability in India

The listing confirmed that the company will cater for the tablets from the Amazon India and Samsung India websites. The premium variant Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a price tag of Rs 46,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the top-end 6GB + 128GB model will be up for grabs at Rs 50,999. The tablet will be available for sale in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colour shades.

On the other hand, the affordable Galaxy A7 Lite will be up for sale in India at Rs 14,999 for a 3GB +32GB model with LTE support. The Wi-Fi variant will go on sale at Rs 11,999 with the same configuration. It will be available for sale in Grey and Silver colour options. Do note that both the devices will go up for sale in India on June 23rd at 12 PM IST.

Under an introductory offer, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 4,000 on the Galaxy Tan S7 FE on HDFC debit card and credit card transactions. The user who opts for the keyboard cover will receive a discount of Rs 10,000.

