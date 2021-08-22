Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi only version is launching soon in India; here are the details

Two months ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablets in India. Soon after the launch, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s LTE-only variant went on sale in the country. Now, the South Korean tech giant is all set to start selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi only version in India very soon. The e-commerce portal Amazon India has the landing page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi Only variant live on its website, which suggests an imminent launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi-only version India launch happening very soon

So far, Samsung has only been offering the Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s LTE variant in India since its launch two months ago. Now, the Wi-Fi only version of the device will be up for grabs in the country very soon, as per Amazon India’s landing page for the product. Unfortunately, the online retailer hasn’t mentioned the pricing details of the tablet, apart from the exact sale date and has only listed the device as a “coming soon” product.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi only version specs and pricing

To recall the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a large 12.4-inch screen, which provides a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The tablet has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood. Unfortunately, there’s no word on the RAM and storage variants of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi only version at the moment. The device is equipped with an 8MP main sensor on the back and a 5MP selfie snapper on the front. Software-wise, the slate boots Android 11 out of the box with the various Android customisations from the South Korean tech giant.

As for the LTE version, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is being offered in two RAM and storage variations in India – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. So it remains to be seen if the Wi-Fi variant of the same slate will be having the same RAM and storage configurations. The device also ships with a massive 10,090mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. We will have more details regarding its RAM and storage variants, apart from the pricing details for India very soon, so watch this space for regular updates.