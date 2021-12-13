Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Storage Variants and Colour Options Tipped Online, Along with Tab A8 Renders

Samsung is preparing to release its new S-series tablet, which has been the subject of rumours for the past few weeks. A recent tweet by @snoopytech's revealed the colour variations and configurations for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, as well as certain Galaxy Tab A8 renderings, have appeared online. According to reports, the South Korean tech business is preparing to debut two tablets soon. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8 are two of them. If reports on the internet are genuine, the aforementioned tablets will be released later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Leaked

The base Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ devices will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, according to the tweet. These tablets will also be available in both Wi-Fi-only and 5G versions. Aside from that, they'll come in Silver and Dark Gray colour schemes.

According to reports, the Galaxy Tab S8's cheapest model would have an 11-inch display. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8+ may have a slightly larger 12.4-inch display. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to include a 14.6-inch display. Wi-Fi and 5G variants will be available. They will also include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to boast a 14.6-inch screen. It's expected to come in Wi-Fi and 5G models, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Although, only the 5G version of the Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet is expected to release with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Snoopy also provided claimed press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in another tweet (2021). These photographs show the rumoured Grey and Silver colour options that will be available when the phone is released. The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is expected to have a 10.5-inch display, according to previous leaks. The Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC is said to be powering it. Its 7,040mAh battery is said to be capable of quick charging at up to 15W.