Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Entire Specifications Leaked, Ahead of Launch; Read More

Samsung is working on a premium tablet that will contain a boatload of features. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the company's most feature-packed tablet to date. As of now, it is expected to be released in the first quarter of next year. The Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are rumoured to be among the three versions in the lineup. Over the last few months, bits and pieces of information concerning the flagship tablet have appeared online. Now, in a recent leak, the Ultra model's full specifications have been revealed ahead of the official announcement of these tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Leaked Specifications

In recent news, SamMobile has released a new set of details on Samsung's next flagship tablet, including its specifications. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, according to SamMobile, would have a gigantic 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with a notch and 6.3mm narrow bezels.

Instead of the Snapdragon 888 SoC that had been rumoured, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can be found under the hood. The processor will be paired with 8GB, 12GB and 16 GB of RAM, as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB of storage. For connectivity, it will feature Wi-Fi and cellular LTE/5G version.

The flagship tablet will also feature a hefty 11,200mAh battery with 45W rapid charging capability. The device will be only 5.5mm thick and at the back, it will have a magnetic strip on the back to attach the S Pen attachment.

In terms of optics, despite being a tablet, it will include four cameras, two on the front and two on the rear. A 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor will be found on the back of the phone. A 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper will be housed in the notch on the front. The tablet will include a new 'DeX Portrait' mode that converts DeX from landscape to portrait orientation, as well as a revised Samsung Health app with a three-column layout.

The device will come preloaded with One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12. One UI 4 will be updated with new features such as an 'Extra Dim' mode to prevent eye strain when using the tablet, the ability to alter app window transparency, and the ability to quickly launch programmes from the taskbar.

