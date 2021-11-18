Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship; Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was spotted on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset. The new lineup of the Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to include three variants, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. According to the reports, the three tablets have been codenamed Basquiat 2, Basquiat 1 and Basquiat 3 and all the three devices are tipped to feature a display with screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The model number assigned to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is SM-X906N and the rumours suggest that this tablet will be carrying a taro chipset that is going to be marketed as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset. However, this chipset was earlier expected to be named as the Snapdragon 898 chipset and will be released this year by Qualcomm.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra chipset will pack an 8 GB RAM and will run on the latest Android 12. The device achieved 1,215 points in the single-core test and 3,159 points in the multi-core test. As per the rumours, the upcoming tablet from Samsung will be priced at KRW 1,469,000 which is roughly Rs 95,500 in Indian currency for the Wi-Fi model while the Wi-Fi with LTE variant might cost you KRW 1,569,000 which is roughly Rs 1 lakh. The variant with 5G connectivity is expected to be priced at KRW 1,669,000 which is roughly Rs 1.08 lakh in Indian currency.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6 inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is tipped to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset under the hood paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the device may have a dual camera unit at the back that features a 13 megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera sensor of 5 megapixel. The company is tipped to offer an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front. The tablet might carry a huge 12,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging.

