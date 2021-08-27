Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India; check out the details

At its Unpacked event on August 11th, Samsung introduced a bunch of new products. The company announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. Recently, the brand started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India. Now, the South Korean tech giant has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds in the Indian market today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series specs and features in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series brings two variants in India – the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These are the company’s first smartwatches to run the new Wear OS that it made in collaboration with Google. The new wearables from the brand are powered by the new Exynos W920 processor that’s based on the 5nm fabrication process. The devices also have the brand’s latest One UI Watch 3 on top of WearOS. Both the smartwatches are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and are also MIL-STD-810G compatible for enhanced durability.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch screen size variants. Both have full colour Always On Displays with Super AMOLED screen panels. Notably, they also have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ protection. While the Watch 4 has an aluminium case and a touch bezel, the Watch 4 Class sports a stainless steel case and a rotating bezel.

As for the fitness features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series has a heart rate sensor. There are guided workouts, sleep monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and a handful of sports modes, for health enthusiasts. The connectivity features include optional 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specs and features

As for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the wireless earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) and three adjustable ambient sound levels. There are three microphones on board the wearable and they are touted to offer up to five hours of audio output with ANC turned on. The audio accessory is IP water certified and has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The earbuds themselves have a 61mAh battery each, while there’s a 472mAh power cell inside the charging case. Notably, the wireless earbuds also support Qi wireless charging and fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 price in India

Talking about the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the base variant. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, its standard model will be available for Rs 31,999. The smartwatches will be up for pre-orders across channels starting from August 30th, while the sales will commence from September 10th. As part of the launch, those who pre-order the wearable will get an e-voucher that’s worth Rs 6,000.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, it is priced competitively at Rs 11,999. The wearable will be available across channels for pre-booking from August 30th. Similar to the Watch 4 series, the Galaxy Buds 2’s sale in India will start from September 10th.