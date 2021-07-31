Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s live images leaked; launching on August 11th

Samsung is all set to introduce its new Galaxy Watch series of smartwatches at its upcoming Unpacked event, which is scheduled for August 11th. The South Korean tech giant is widely rumoured to launch two new smartwatches called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at the upcoming event. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming wearables from the brand have leaked numerous times in the past weeks. Now, a couple of live images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have surfaced on the interwebs, which have revealed its design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic live images reveal its design

As seen in the photos, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch will be offering a physical bezel, which will be in silver or black colour, depending on the variant. The bezel of the wearable could be rotatable to help you navigate through the user interface. As per the images, the device will also have two buttons on the right side. Lastly, the photos show the initial user interface setup of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. We will have a more in-depth look at the user interface at the upcoming Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs and features leaked so far

Samsung has already revealed that its next-gen smartwatches will be having a new platform called OneUI Watch. This has been built using Google’s WearOS, which is combined with a set of features from Tizen and Samsung. The Settings menu of the OneUI Watch will be similar to the OneUI on Samsung’s smartphones. Notably, thanks to the merger of WearOS and Tizen, the new Samsung Galaxy watches will offer a higher number of customisations and watch faces.

As for the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be available in 40mm and 44mm size variants. The new wearables will be offering 5ATM water-resistance as well as MIL-STD 810G durability rating. They are rumoured to come with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The new watches are expected to be powered by the Exynos W920 processor, which will be accompanied by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage.

The regular versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 are said to be available in as many as four colour variants – Black, Silver, Dark Green, and Rose Gold. We will have more details about all the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants in a matter of days, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Source