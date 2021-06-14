Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might launch at MWC 2021; June 28

Mobile World Congress 2021 will allow people to come and present and view products in person. Many companies have backed out of participating. But the event will take place regardless.

Samsung is all set to launch its new Samsung Galaxy watch 4, on June 28, at Mobile World Congress 2021. The new Watch 4 should feature smaller bezels and the signature rotating dial(which might be digital this year). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might have an option of stainless steel or aluminium chassis to choose from. The new 5nm processor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be more powerful than the previous generations of the chip while providing better power efficiency.

Samsung's Vice President and head of software development Janghyun Yoon, also stated in a statement released by Samsung that Samsung's next-gen smartwatches will indeed run WearOS. Samsung will continue to support its current generation of Smartwatches for another three years. (from the date of their launch). Samsung has not disclosed any details about what's in pipeline for the next-gen smartwatches. But from what we know, Samsung might soon launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 with the new WearOS jointly developed by Google and Samsung.

Both Google and Samsung want to resolve the battery issue, which has been one of the biggest challenges for operating systems. Google also aims to bring a host of new features like always-on heart rate monitoring, faster loading speeds for Apps (up to 30% faster) and smoother animations. Samsung and Fitbit will be launching their next-gen smartwatches with the new platform.

For a long time now, we have heard rumours and some speculations about Samsung moving to Google's WearOS. We finally received confirmation yesterday when Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announced the merger of WearOS with Samsung's Tizen.

Both the operating systems are very different and provide their respective eco-systems and applications. Google's WearOS is widely used by other manufacturers, whereas Samsung's Tizen was exclusive to Samsung Smartwatches. Both these operating systems Google's WearOS and Samsung's TizenOS, have one common problem. Both these operating system fail to optimise the battery life of the smartwatch.

