Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G leaked renders surfaced online ahead of the official launch

Samsung is all set to launch the next-generation foldable smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 11th August 2021. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 and both the handsets are subjected to numerous leaks ahead of the official launch. Now in the latest leak Winfuture.de has shared some high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G revealing the complete design of the phone ahead of the launch. On the other hand, popular tipster Evan Blass shared some exclusive key features of the upcoming foldable phones. Let’s have a detailed look at the fresh leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 leak

According to Evan Blass, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will arrive with a 6.7-inch primary display and the handset will feature a clamshell design. Upfront the smartphone will house a 10-megapixel selfie camera setup and the rear panel of the phone will house a pair of 12-megapixel camera sensors along with a secondary 1.9-inch display. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to arrive with IPX8 certification which makes it waterproof up to 1 meter in water.

The leaked renders shared by Winfuture.de suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch in dark green, light violet, beige, grey, pink, dark blue, and white colour shades. The handset is also tipped to arrive with an improved hinge design and metal frame to improve the durability of the smartphone.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, which might be disappointing for many tech enthusiasts.

“We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones. Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. In the meantime, mark your calendars and tune in to our Unpacked event on August 11 to see what unfolds,” says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.