Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 complete specs and new renders leaked; here are the details

Samsung is all set to introduce its latest foldable smartphones called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Unpacked event on August 11th. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming foldable offerings from the South Korean tech giant have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, the complete specifications, as well as new high-resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell foldable phone, have surfaced on the interwebs. The latest leak has left nothing to the imagination of the new Z Flip series offering from the company.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s leaked design and display configuration

The latest leak regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has surfaced on the German website Winfuture.de. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be featuring a vertically foldable main screen on the inside. The device will be offering three cameras – one inside the hole on top of the main screen and two on the outside alongside the secondary display. The handset will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone is also said to feature the IPX8 certification for water and dust resistance.

Talking about the displays, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be featuring a 6.7-inch foldable main screen. The primary display will offer a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, a Dynamic AMOLED panel, a massive 120Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against scratches. On the outside, the device will offer a small 1.9-inch screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 processor, memory, camera, and other details

Furthermore, the source claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. The 5nm fabrication process based chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 native storage variants. Software-wise, the handset will boot Android 11 with the brand’s One UI 3.1 out of the box. The device will also feature face unlock functionality for additional security.

As for the cameras, the report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be arriving with a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and optical image stabilisation. There will be an additional 12MP ultra-wide angle lens onboard the phone with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device will have a 10MP f/2.4 camera on the front. The connectivity features will include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 3,300mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support will keep the whole package alive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing and colour variants

The report by Winfuture.de has also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available at the starting price tag of 1,099 Euros (~Rs 96,300). The smartphone is said to be offered in Phantom Black, Cream, and Lavender colour variants. We will have complete details at the event on August 11th, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Source