Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched; here are details of the brand’s latest clamshell foldable phone

Samsung just held its latest Galaxy Unpacked event today. At the event, the company introduced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagship foldable smartphone. In addition, the South Korean tech giant has also launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell foldable offering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the third phone in the series after the original Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The new device is slightly different from the original Galaxy Z Flip series offerings in terms of design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch main screen on the inside, which is vertically foldable. The main Dynamic AMOLED display provides a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The new Galaxy Z Flip offering is also equipped with a small 1.9-inch display on the outside, which has a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the IPX8 certification for protection against water and dust.

As for the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The chipset is accompanied by 8GB of RAM, which is further paired with 128GB or 256GB of native storage, depending on the model. Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also boots Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Talking about the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12-megapixel primary shooter on the back with optical image stabilisation. The main sensor is aided by a 12-megapixel lens that provides ultra-wide angle photography. As far as the selfies and video calling needs are concerned, the smartphone has a 10MP camera on the front that has an aperture of f/2.4. The connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. The whole system is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, which supports fast charging in both the wired and wireless modes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing and availability details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s base model with 128GB of storage costs $999.99 (~Rs 74,140), while the higher-end version with 256GB of storage is priced at $1,099 (~Rs 81,700). The smartphone comes in Phantom Black, Cream, and Lavender colour variants. It is already available to pre-order in India on the brand’s website at the upfront price tag of Rs 2,000. The phone will go on sale globally starting from August 27th.