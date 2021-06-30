Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a flagship foldable smartphone with a 6.7-inch prinmaret display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. All you need to know.

Samsung is expected to introduce its new lineup of foldable smartphones at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 3rd. At the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets. Ahead of the launch, the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Most recently, the phone’s alleged press render was leaked online by the popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks. Now, a handful of more press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have surfaced on the interwebs, which have revealed everything about the design of the upcoming foldable offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design details leaked via renders

As posted by Giznext, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in a handful of colour variants including Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige, Grey, Black, Pink, Dark Blue, and White. The device will be arriving in a clamshell foldable form. There will be a large vertically foldable screen on the front, apart from a small screen on the rear panel. The handset will also be offering a punch-hole design with a selfie camera and two cameras on the back for primary photography.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features and specifications

As per the source, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be featuring a 6.7-inch screen with a 25:9 aspect ratio. The secondary display of the smartphone will measure 1.9-inch, which will be bigger than the previous Flip series offering. The phone is said to arrive with an under-display fingerprint sensor and will be offering a bigger battery than its predecessor. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing and availability details

According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be priced at around $1,400, which roughly translates to Rs 1 lakh in the Indian currency. We will have more details in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates.

When is Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone? Samsung is expected to hold a new Unpacked event on August 3rd. At the event, the brand is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3. What is the processor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone is expected to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which provides a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. The phone costs Rs 84,999 in India.

