Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Special Edition Introduced in China with a New Hue

The Beijing Winter Olympics are approaching, and Samsung has released a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip3 dedicated to the games. Samsung has a close relationship with the Olympics, and last year it offered the Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition in Japan. As the name implies, the handset's special edition commemorated the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. From the position of the main sponsor, the smartphone underlines the company's involvement in the worldwide multi-sport event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Edition

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are set to begin on February 4th. As a result, Samsung has released the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Games Edition in China to mark the occasion.

The new Winter Dream White Z Flip3 features gold accents on the frame and hinge, as well as a black finish on the secondary display area. At the bottom of the back panel, there's a Samsung logo as well as the official Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo.

The new Z Flip3 Olympic Games edition comes with a custom theme that includes Olympic-themed wallpapers, icons, and cover screen clock styles.

Samsung's official e-shop in China has the smartphone listed for CNY 7,999 ($1,258) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, with open sales beginning on January 15. It's unclear whether all Olympic participants would receive a Flip3 and whether it will be available for purchase abroad.

Samsung Galaxy z Flip3 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch main display with an AMOLED 2X panel and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. A 10MP camera is located on the front for video calls and selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support, a 3300mAh battery with wireless charging support, and Type-C wired charging are among the other features.

