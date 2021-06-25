Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 leaked press renders leave nothing to the imagination

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones are expected to be launched officially at the brand’s upcoming Unpacked event on August 3rd.

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones at its Unpacked event on August 3rd. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Most recently, the pricing details of these devices were leaked on the interwebs and they were also certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Now, the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has published the alleged press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on the social networking website Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3’s leaked renders have left nothing to the imagination about their design. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s images suggest that the device’s main display will fold like a book. The phone will arrive with a triple primary camera module on the back and a punch-hole design on the front to house the single selfie camera. Notably, the smartphone will be arriving with an S Pen from Samsung, which will have “Fold Edition” imprinted on it. Unfortunately, the render doesn’t show a slot to house the S Pen on the device, so it could just be used as a separate accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design details

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the leaked render has revealed that the clamshell smartphone will have a large main display inside that will fold vertically. The device can be seen with two primary cameras on the back. Notably, there’s a large display on the outside to show notifications, incoming calls, weather details, and more. It appears that the handset will be arriving with a dual-tone design.

According to the recent certification on FCC, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be arriving with sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity support. Also, the handset will be arriving with support for wireless charging. No other details about the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Foldable phones are available at the moment. However, since the possible launch is just around the corner, we expect the rumour mill to churn out more details in the near future.

