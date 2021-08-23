Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-orders go live; exclusive offers till mid-night

A week ago, Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphones called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and launched the handsets in India at the same time. Today, the company hosted its first live pre-booking event called the Samsung Now Live at 6 pm. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available to pre-order in the country. As part of the live pre-booking event, the South Korean tech giant is offering additional offers with the new phones till midnight tonight.

Here’s how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in India

If you are planning to order any of the new Samsung foldable smartphones, then you are on the right page. To pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, go to the brand’s Samsung Now Live page on the website here – samsung.com/in/samsung-now/. There you will find options to pre-order both the foldable offerings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 live pre-booking event offers

Till midnight tonight, the company is offering a Flip cover with S Pen and the Smart Tag accessories worth Rs 9,998 for free with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the free deal till tonight is the Silicone cover with Ring, which are worth Rs 6,498. Those who pre-order the new foldable offerings will also be treated with early delivery service.

As for the regular launch offers that are available post-midnight as well, there’s one year of free Samsung Care+ subscription. There’s also an instant Rs 7,000 cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. In addition, you can also exchange your old smartphone with them and get up to Rs 7,000 of additional discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India

Moving on to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced at Rs 1,49,999. The higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of memory is being offered for Rs 1,57,999. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colour variants.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, its starting model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 84,999. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 88,999. This one is being offered in Phantom Black and Cream colour options.