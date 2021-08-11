Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 goes official; here’s everything you need to know

After teasing the smartphone for a while, Samsung has just introduced its latest foldable handset called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its Unpacked event tonight. The South Korean tech giant’s latest Z series offering has a large horizontally foldable main screen on the inside and a second cover screen on the outside. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the company’s first phone to utilise the under-display camera technology. The device flaunts a massive screen refresh rate and as many as five cameras in total.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs and features

Talking about the features first, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch main foldable screen with a Dynamic AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,208 x 1,768 pixels. The display also offers a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on top, and a display density of 374 pixels per inch. As for the secondary screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch cover display on the outside that has a resolution of 2,260 x 832 pixels and the same Gorilla Glass Victus layer for protection against scratches. There’s also support for an optional S Pen on the phone, which you can equip by purchasing an additional cover case. 

As for the other features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. The 5nm fabrication process based chipset is paired with 12GB of LDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with the One UI 3.1 on top. At the rear, you will find a triple camera module including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP zoom lens. The main cameras also offer OIS and phase detection autofocus.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has one 4MP snapper under the main screen. Notably, the secondary cover display of the smartphone is also equipped with a 10MP selfie snapper. As for the other features, the phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colour variants including the Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. The base variant of the smartphone costs USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,33,500).

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold's base model with 256GB of native storage costs around Rsxxx. The handset's higher-end version with 512GB of storage will set you back by Rs xxx.
What is the display configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch main foldable screen with a Dynamic AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,208 x 1,768 pixels. There's also a 6.2-inch cover display on the outside.
What are the processor and memory features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. The 5nm fabrication process based chipset is paired with 12GB of LDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.
