Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 goes official; here’s everything you need to know

After teasing the smartphone for a while, Samsung has just introduced its latest foldable handset called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its Unpacked event tonight. The South Korean tech giant’s latest Z series offering has a large horizontally foldable main screen on the inside and a second cover screen on the outside. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the company’s first phone to utilise the under-display camera technology. The device flaunts a massive screen refresh rate and as many as five cameras in total.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs and features

Talking about the features first, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch main foldable screen with a Dynamic AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,208 x 1,768 pixels. The display also offers a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on top, and a display density of 374 pixels per inch. As for the secondary screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch cover display on the outside that has a resolution of 2,260 x 832 pixels and the same Gorilla Glass Victus layer for protection against scratches. There’s also support for an optional S Pen on the phone, which you can equip by purchasing an additional cover case.

As for the other features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. The 5nm fabrication process based chipset is paired with 12GB of LDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with the One UI 3.1 on top. At the rear, you will find a triple camera module including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP zoom lens. The main cameras also offer OIS and phase detection autofocus.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has one 4MP snapper under the main screen. Notably, the secondary cover display of the smartphone is also equipped with a 10MP selfie snapper. As for the other features, the phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colour variants including the Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. The base variant of the smartphone costs USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,33,500).