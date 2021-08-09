Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s case cover images leaked; show off the S Pen in all its glory

Samsung is all set to introduce its newest foldable phones called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Unpacked event on August 11th. Ahead of the launch, the complete specs and images of the upcoming foldable handsets from the brand have already leaked on the interwebs. Now, the popular gadget tipster Roland Quandt has shared a bunch of images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s case cover, which will accommodate the S Pen for the device. Apart from that, Evan Blass has also leaked a handful of promotional images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which have revealed some details about its selfie cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be supporting the S Pen stylus

As per the images shared by Roland Quandt, one of the case covers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be having a slot in the middle to house the S Pen stylus. This housing cover will be available in the Black hue and will be covering the entire back of the device, including the cover display. It’s worth mentioning that the special cover case with the S Pen will add a slight bump to the side of the smartphone when being in the used folded mode. In simple words, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not be having a slot to house the S Pen stylus and you will need to purchase that case to use it optionally.

In addition, the gadget tipster Quandt has also leaked photos of some regular cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which reveal that they will be available in Black, Gray, Brown, and White colour models. Furthermore, the leakster has tweeted that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be providing 25W fast charging and will be capable of recording videos at 4K resolution. The device will also be having support for 8K video playback, adds the tipster.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an under-display camera on the front

As per the images shared by another gadget tipster who goes by the name Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be offering an under-display selfie shooter. As expected, the smartphone’s front camera is not entirely invisible as you can see a dot when playing videos. We will have official details regarding the handset at the August 11th event, so stay tuned.