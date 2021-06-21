Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's price will reportedly be lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced 20 percent lesser than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone could be priced somewhere between $999 to $1,199.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones at its Unpacked event on August 3rd. The brand is said to launch two new devices called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Ahead of the launch, a recent leak suggested that the new phones are put into mass production. Now some details regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s price have surfaced on the interwebs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price details emerge

The Korean media has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced lower than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. While there’s no word on the exact price tag, we can expect the phone to be offered much less than the launch price tag of $2,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The same report also suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be retaining the 256GB of base storage variant of its predecessor. In addition, there will be another model on offer with 512GB of storage for those looking for higher memory.

According to some earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be 20 percent cheaper than its predecessor. So the phone could very well be up to $400 more affordable than the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. We can expect the new model’s price range to vary from $999 to $1,199. We will have more details in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

Samsung’s new foldable phones go into mass production

Ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on August 3rd, Samsung has allegedly put the new phones into mass production. The brand has asked its manufacturing partners to increase the production of these handsets to 50,000 to 70,000 units per day. Notably, Samsung is producing much higher units of the new foldable phones than the previous generations. The brand is aiming to offer as many as seven million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 right after the launch.

