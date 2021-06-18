Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is no longer available for sale in the US: Do you know why?

Samsun seems to be not happy with the Galaxy Z Fold2 and decided to stop the sale in the United States through its official online store. All you need to know.

Back in September 2019, tech giant, Samsung came up with a revolutionary foldable display smartphone called the Galaxy Fold. The handset uses a hinge mechanism to make the foldable display design practical and most of the premium phone users love the design with a massive primary display and secondary display. In 2020, the company launched the successor of the phone as the Galaxy Z Fold2, which was also appreciated by the users. The second-generation foldable phone from the company shipped with an improved hinge and latest feature. However, it seems that the brand is not happy with the Galaxy Z Fold2 and decided to stop the sale in the United States through its official online store.

Why Samsung stopped selling Galaxy Z Fold2

Yes! You read it correctly, a report from GSM Area suggests that the product page of the Galaxy Z Fold2 is throwing an error message stating "Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com". The message seems wired to use because a similar text was also found on the original Galaxy Fold product page months ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold2. It could be a hint towards the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung uses this strategy every year to increase the demand for its flagship phones before the launch and this could be considered under the same strategy.

However, if you still want to buy the Galaxy Z Fold2 then you can head to Best Buy and At&T stores to get one for yourself. Going with the previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones are tipped to go on sale from August 27 and the launch event is said to take place in the first half of August. Some reports also claim that the foldable smartphones are going to be cheaper than the predecessor.

However the company is yet to reveal anything about the launch, so we recommend our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement. Also, do share your thoughts about the upcoming foldable smartphones in the comment section below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected launch date? Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones are tipped to launch in the first half of August. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected sale date? Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones are tipped to go on sale from August 27.

