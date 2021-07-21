Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th; new foldable phones expected

Samsung is all excited for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event and today the South Korean tech giant has officially revealed the launch date of the event. In an official blog post, the company confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for August 11th at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). The teaser released by the company is hinting towards the launch of new foldable smartphones. In the recent reports, it has been expected that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11th and the teaser image is backing the rumours. However, the company is yet to reveal anything officially and we still need to wait for a while.



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021



“Join Samsung Electronics this August 11 for a Galaxy Unpacked event to unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are. The event will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET, so make sure to tune in for a close-up look at the latest Galaxy devices,” reads the official forum.



Like last year, the company will host the event online and live-stream it across the globe. The live stream will kick off on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, website, and social media channels. The company is tipped to launch the foldable smartphone, but that’s not it, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2.



Every year Samsung launches its Note series smartphone at the August Galaxy Unpacked event, but it seems that this year there will be no announcement for the Note series. At the beginning of 2021, the company confirmed that the Note 21 series will not be announced this year so it’s better not to expect anything from the brand on those grounds.



The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to be the first foldable smartphone from the brand that comes with support for the S Pen. The handset is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to arrive with a refreshed dual-tone design, a vertical dual camera setup, and a bigger secondary display.