Samsung launches limited edition Z Flip Pocket Denim for Galaxy Z Flip series

South Korean tech giant Samsung is known for offering a plethora of gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and a lot more among the others. The brand has recently launched its latest lineup of foldable smartphones including — the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now in the latest development, the company has launched a limited-edition Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans dedicatedly meant for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone. Yes! You read it correctly the company has done this by adding a small pocket to the traditional jeans and removing all the pockets.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series sports a compact design with a clamshell design. The smartphone becomes smaller when the device is folded, which makes it easier to carry. The company has decided to solve the problem of carrying the flip phone by announcing the launch of a limited edition of Z Flip Pocket Denim in collaboration with Australia-based Dr Denim. According to the report, the company is planning to sell only 450 units of the new jeans.

The Samsung Limited Edition Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans feature a small pocket on the right side of the jeans and apart from that the company have either removed or stitched all the pockets. This means that you can’t carry your wallet, a secondary phone, or any other accessories on the Samsung Limited Edition Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans. The traditional pockets of the limited edition jeans have a Z shape stitch on them.

Samsung Limited Edition Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans price

The newly launched limited-edition Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans come with a price tag of USD 1,499 (approx Rs 1,12,027). But that’s not for the jeans only, it also includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone.

“The folding Galaxy Z Flip3 doesn't need big pockets, so we got rid of them. All of them. Z Flip Pocket Denim fits the Galaxy Z Flip3, but they don't fit them apples. A limited-edition run of 450 jeans, every pair of Z Flip Pocket Denim comes with a Galaxy Z Flip3,” reads the official website.